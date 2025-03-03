Europe to boost defence spending amid Ukraine truce talks

Ukraine’s President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy has told Russia to stop targeting his people if it wants peace talks. Moscow attacked Ukraine with more than 80 drones on Sunday night. Meanwhile, US President Trump has said Americans should worry less about Russia’s President Putin and more about migrant rape gangs, drug lords and murderers coming into the US. He is due to make a speech to Congress on Tuesday night after European leaders revealed a four-point plan for Ukraine on Sunday - but where do we go from here? Paul Hawkins reports.