March 4, 2025
Gaza aid cut off as ceasefire hangs in limbo
The Gaza ceasefire hangs in the balance, as Hamas says Israel is refusing to enter into phase two of the fragile agreement. Instead, Tel Aviv is pushing an alternative plan to extend phase one of the truce while simultaneously ramping up threats. Humanitarian aid to the enclave has already been cut off, and Israel is conducting sporadic attacks in Gaza. Kristina Simich reports.
