White House says US has paused military aid to Ukraine

Donald Trump has ordered the suspension of military aid to Ukraine just days after a tense Oval Office confrontation with President Volodoymyr Zelenskyy. That's despite the EU announcing increased aid and defense pledges. President Zelenskyy has since taken a step back, stating: 'My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. Our meeting in Washington didn't go the way it was supposed to. It's regrettable it happened this way. It's time to make things right. Ukraine's ready to sign the minerals deal any time and in any convenient format.' Paul Hawkins Reports.