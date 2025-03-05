Trade war grows as US raises tariffs for Mexico, Canada & China

For months, Donald Trump's plan for new tariffs have hung as a looming threat over the United States' closest neighbours - now they have become a reality. A tariff of 25 percent has been placed on all imports from Mexico and Canada. The president also doubled a previously-imposed tariff on Chinese goods from 10 to 20 percent. China has already retaliated, with Mexico poised to do the same. For his part -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had some strong words about Trump's plan TRT World’s Victoria Innes has the latest.