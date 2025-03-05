WORLD
Top adviser to Ukrainian president talks to TRT World
The Ukrainian president's special adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has told TRT World that there is a 'window of opportunity' in negotiations over a possible peace deal with Russia. In the wake of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s explosive meeting with Donald Trump on Friday, questions have grown about how Ukraine plans to repair its relationship with the US administration. In an interview with our correspondent Joel Flynn, Mykhailo Podolyak says both sides now have clarity of one another's positions. But he also warns that Russia is everyone's opponent, and poses a risk to the whole world.
March 5, 2025
