Trump demands Taiwan pay more for security guarantees

US President Trump announced on Monday that Taiwan’s chipmaking giant TSMC will make an additional investment of a 100-billion dollars in the US. It's a move that would strongly back the Trump administration’s policy of securing the supply chain for key industries, including Rare Earth Elements and high-tech chips. It also maintains America’s presence in the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s dominance. It comes as President Trump demanded that Taipei pay more for security guarantees. Kubra Akkoc reports.