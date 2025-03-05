WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bosnian Serb Leader Milorad Dodik Passes Laws that Strip Power of the State
Bosnian Serbs, led by Milorad Dodik, have passed several laws stripping Bosnia's state institutions of power in Republika Srpska entity, directly undermining the country's legal framework. This move comes after Dodik's conviction for defying the International High Representative. The ruling sentenced him to a year in prison and barred him from holding office for six years. But Dodik didn't stop there, he also wants to prosecute any Serb who continues working in state institutions. Katarina Petrovic went to Banja Luka to see how much support he has among the people there and could this lead to the biggest institutional crisis in the country. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp #Bosnia #MiloradDodik #AcrosstheBalkans
ATB THUMB DODIK / TRT World
March 5, 2025
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us