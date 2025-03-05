Romanian Far-Right and Pro-Russia Groups Say They Will Not Accept Election Annulment

The political crisis in Romania deepens as tens of thousands demand the second round of annulled presidential elections. The protest in Bucharest was organised by far right parties that failed to unseat the government in a no confidence vote. Their candidate Calin Gerogescu had emerged as a frontrunner before the Constitutional Court scrapped the results, citing electoral violations and alleged Russian interference.