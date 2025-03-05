WORLD
Romanian Far-Right and Pro-Russia Groups Say They Will Not Accept Election Annulment
The political crisis in Romania deepens as tens of thousands demand the second round of annulled presidential elections. The protest in Bucharest was organised by far right parties that failed to unseat the government in a no confidence vote. Their candidate Calin Gerogescu had emerged as a frontrunner before the Constitutional Court scrapped the results, citing electoral violations and alleged Russian interference. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp #Romania #elections #AcrosstheBalkans
ATB THUMB ROMANIA / TRT World
March 5, 2025
