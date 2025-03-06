WORLD
1 MIN READ
US and Israel reject Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by Egypt
Israel and the US have rejected an Egyptian plan for the future of Gaza, which would see Palestinians remain in the Strip throughout its reconstruction. The proposal, which focuses on emergency relief and long-term economic development, has been unanimously endorsed by members of the Arab League at the Cairo Summit. It comes as Israel continues to block aid from entering Gaza for a fourth day. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.
US & Israel Resist Gaza Aid Plan / Others
March 6, 2025
Explore
Bangladesh tribunal indicts ousted PM Hasina over deaths of protesters during July uprising
Four more mariners rescued from Houthi-struck ship, 11 still missing
Pakistan busts scam centre in Faisalabad, 149 arrested including 48 Chinese nationals
Russia's overnight attack on Kiev kills two, US to resume arms deliveries to Ukraine
Tibetan glacial lake drainage triggered deadly flood in Nepal, climate body says
China to sign treaty on Southeast Asia nuclear weapons free zone: Malaysian FM
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us