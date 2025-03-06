March 6, 2025
US and Israel reject Gaza reconstruction plan proposed by Egypt
Israel and the US have rejected an Egyptian plan for the future of Gaza, which would see Palestinians remain in the Strip throughout its reconstruction. The proposal, which focuses on emergency relief and long-term economic development, has been unanimously endorsed by members of the Arab League at the Cairo Summit. It comes as Israel continues to block aid from entering Gaza for a fourth day. Shadia Edwards Dashti reports.
