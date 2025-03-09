Special Documentary: The Awakening Sisters | Episode Two: Salwia Katarzyna Ulanczyk-Zrebiec

The second episode of The Awakening Sisters ‘From Poland to Gaza’ is a journey of faith that filled Salwia Katarzyna Ulanczyk-Zrebiec ‘s heart with the light of truth. She tells her story of converting to Islam and how the resistance of Palestinians in Gaza inspired her to follow her intuition and the meaning of true humanity.