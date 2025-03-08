Debrief: Wars and Washington

Missed the headlines? We've got you covered, with TRT World's top stories on Debrief. EU countries scramble to back Kiev and boost their defences after President Donald Trump pauses US aid to Ukraine - and eyes up stripping legal protections for Ukrainian refugees. And while Arab leaders propose their own plan to rebuild Gaza for Gazans - Trump both threatens and opens never-before-seen US negotiations with Hamas to release US hostages.