Debrief: Wars and Washington
Missed the headlines? We've got you covered, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. EU countries scramble to back Kiev and boost their defences after President Donald Trump pauses US aid to Ukraine - and eyes up stripping legal protections for Ukrainian refugees. And while Arab leaders propose their own plan to rebuild Gaza for Gazans - Trump both threatens and opens never-before-seen US negotiations with Hamas to release US hostages. Editor’s Pick: Lebanese kidnapped by Israel - Priyanka Navani https://youtu.be/vLX_c4IKCyM?feature=shared Trump in talks with Hamas - Andy Roesgen https://youtu.be/AVNGd5-Kzf4?feature=shared US funding to Ukraine in limbo - Craig Boswell https://youtu.be/CsjehCAVteM?feature=shared EU rearming proposal - Paul Hawkins https://youtu.be/XTyuo6tYcqk?feature=shared Top Ukrainian official speaks to TRT World - Joel Flynn https://youtu.be/yf7eoY_FzWk?feature=shared Egypt’s Gaza plan - Nizar Sadawi https://youtu.be/wEoQ73Nznzk?feature=shared Israeli attacks to Palestinians in OWB - Mohammad Elwan https://youtu.be/IK63JDQShaY?feature=shared US invests in Taiwan’s chipmaking giant - Kubra Akkoc https://youtu.be/p68d_-xyx-w?feature=shared US trade war - Victoria Innes https://youtu.be/WD9lknGnJXw?feature=shared
March 8, 2025
