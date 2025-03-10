Seoul boosts arms capabilities amid American support concerns

As US President Donald Trump withdraws support for Ukraine an arms race is developing around the world, with former US allies understanding that they can no longer trust Washington. In Asia and South Korea that race now involves atomic weapons, with more experts and ordinary citizens suggesting the time has come for Seoul to have its own nuclear deterrent, despite large joint military drills and repeated assurances that the alliance remains ironclad. Frank Smith reports for TRT World.