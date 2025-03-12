Europe’s Smartest Airport? How Istanbul is Shaping the Future of Air Travel | NexTech

Istanbul has long been a crossroads of history, and now it is shaping the future of air travel with its $12 billion mega-hub, Istanbul Airport. Designed to handle over 200 million passengers, it stands as a global leader in aviation innovation. This episode of NeTech explores Türkiye’s deep aviation roots, from early pioneers to the relocation of Atatürk Airport in just 33 hours. It also highlights how Istanbul Airport became a critical logistics hub during the COVID-19 pandemic. Inside the world’s largest terminal under one roof, cutting-edge technology enhances efficiency. The Airport Operations Control Center (APOC) ensures seamless operations, while AI-powered systems streamline check-in, security, and wayfinding. A world-class museum and luxury services redefine the passenger experience. The airport’s engineering feats include Europe’s first simultaneous triple-runway operations and a 42-kilometer baggage network that ensures precision handling. Turkish Cargo’s SMARTIST hub moves millions of tons of freight, reinforcing Istanbul’s role as a global trade gateway. This exclusive episode takes you behind the scenes of one of the world’s most advanced airports, featuring insights from aviation and technology experts.