March 12, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Portugal's government collapses, country faces new election turmoil
Portugal's government has collapsed after losing a confidence vote on Tuesday night, likely plunging the country into its third election campaign in as many years. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's centre-right minority government came into office just 11 months ago but he quickly came under pressure over allegations of improper business dealings – which he denies. Claire Herriot reports.
