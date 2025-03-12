WORLD
Portugal's government collapses, country faces new election turmoil
Portugal's government has collapsed after losing a confidence vote on Tuesday night, likely plunging the country into its third election campaign in as many years. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's centre-right minority government came into office just 11 months ago but he quickly came under pressure over allegations of improper business dealings – which he denies. Claire Herriot reports.
March 12, 2025
