WORLD
1 MIN READ
Romania Bans Far-Right Candidate From Running for President
In Romania, a presidential candidate frontrunner, Calin Georgescu, will not be allowed to run again in the vote set for May. Georgescu was banned after the intelligence agency revealed that he was allegedly backed by Russia through 800 TikTok accounts, leading to the annulment of the first round of elections by the Constitutional Court in December. He is backed by conservative and far-right groups in Romania, which went out to support him. Georgescu has been critical of NATO and the EU for what he claims is a lack of freedom and free speech. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMB RUSSIA / TRT World
March 12, 2025
Explore
Elon Musk slams Trump’s spending bill, calls for new US political party
Netanyahu to meet Trump at White House as US pushes Gaza ceasefire
US approves $510M munitions guidance kits to Israel amid pressure for ceasefire in Gaza
Israeli soldiers admit shelling starving Palestinians at Gaza aid points
Türkiye to host 2026 NATO summit, set stage for key decisions: Erdogan
Emine Erdogan calls for global solidarity with children on Foster Family Day
Rights groups blast UK court over Israel arms export ruling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
UN chief urges aid surge in world of 'climate chaos, raging conflicts'
Bursa launches Culture Route Festival
By Esra Karataş Alpay
02:13
New study highlights staggering number of Palestinian deaths in Israel-occupied West Bank
Fidan highlights Türkiye's goal to preserve Iran-Israel ceasefire, strengthen UK ties
Erdogan hails 2024 as record year for exports, pledges continued growth in 2025
At least 935 people killed in Israeli attacks during 12-day conflict: Iran
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us