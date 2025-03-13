March 13, 2025
Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte in custody of International Criminal Court
Former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been handed over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. He faces charges of crimes against humanity related to the thousands of deaths during his self-styled war on drugs. Duterte will later face an initial appearance before ICC judges. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has the story.
