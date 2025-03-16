WORLD
1 MIN READ
Special Documentary: The Awakening Sisters | Episode Four: Nicole Ellis Collier
From the shock of reality to the light of truth. A life-changing journey of faith... In the fourth episode of The Awakening Sisters, Nicole Ellis Collier tells the story of her conversion to Islam, and how the destruction and injustice in Palestine exposed the shortcomings of Western civilisation, sparking questions of truth and conscience in her heart.
Special Documentary: The Awakening Sisters | Episode Four: Nicole Ellis Collier / Others
March 16, 2025
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us