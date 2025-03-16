March 16, 2025
Special Documentary: The Awakening Sisters | Episode Four: Nicole Ellis Collier
From the shock of reality to the light of truth. A life-changing journey of faith... In the fourth episode of The Awakening Sisters, Nicole Ellis Collier tells the story of her conversion to Islam, and how the destruction and injustice in Palestine exposed the shortcomings of Western civilisation, sparking questions of truth and conscience in her heart.
