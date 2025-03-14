Spain's agriculture sector braces for Trump tariffs

As the trade war between the United States and European Union escalates, Spain's agriculture sector is bracing for yet another crisis. With President Donald Trump imposing a 25% tariff on imported goods, Spanish olive oil and table olives could take a massive hit. The olive oil industry alone could face more than a-billion dollars in losses, making the US market increasingly uncertain for Spanish producers. Jaime Velazquez reports.