Debrief: Mahmoud Khalil's American Nightmare

Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. It’s more threats from US President Donald Trump this week – 200% tariffs on European wine, making Canada the 51st state, a plan to retake the Panama Canal, more talk of annexing Greenland, and sanctions against Russia, for starters. And diverse diplomats are busy drilling down on ceasefire negotiations for Gaza and Ukraine.