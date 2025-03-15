March 15, 2025
UN chief visits Bangladesh as plight of refugees remains dire
Amid rising tensions on a decision to curtail the monthly food budget for Rohingya refugees by the World Food Programme, the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, visited the persecuted people in Bangladesh. His visit raises hopes among the Rohingya, whose plight remains as dire as ever. Mohammad Kamruzzaman reports from the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar.
