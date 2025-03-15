WORLD
Reports show alarming increase in Islamophobia in Australia
Australia's leading organisation dedicated to monitoring and combatting Islamophobia has reported a sharp rise in incidents since October 7th. The group has documented nearly 1,000 cases of abuse, physical intimidation and violence - an alarming average of 16 incidents per week, compared to just three per week before October 7th. Danielle Robertson has more from Sydney.
Islamophobia in Australia
March 15, 2025
