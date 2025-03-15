Security guarantees for Ukraine on the table if ceasefire is reached

Ukraine's Western allies, or the "coalition of the willing" as they call themselves, are transitioning to the operational phase of supporting Kyiv militarily in the event of a ceasefire with Moscow. A video summit chaired by the UK has concluded with an agreement to increase pressure on the Kremlin to come to the negotiating table. Our correspondent, Joel Flynn, reports from Kiev with the latest updates.