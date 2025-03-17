WORLD
Economic crisis casts shadow over Iran’s Nowruz celebrations
Iran marks the beginning of the Persian New Year on Tuesday with festivities and celebrations. The final days of the year are characterised by a shopping spree as people buy foods, clothes and gifts to prepare for the two-week Nowruz holidays. But a prolonged economic crisis has stretched the pockets of many ordinary Iranians. Reza Hatemi has this report from Tehran.
March 17, 2025
