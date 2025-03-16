US strikes Houthis in Yemen, escalating conflict over Red Sea shipping

The United States says it will continue targeting Yemen's Houthis until the group no longer poses a threat to Red Sea shipping. The statement came after Washington launched a large-scale attack on Houthi positions and weaponry. Yemen's Health Ministry reports 31 deaths, many of them civilians, including women and children. Yousef Mawry reports from the capital, Sanaa.