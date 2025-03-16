WORLD
1 MIN READ
US strikes Houthis in Yemen, escalating conflict over Red Sea shipping
The United States says it will continue targeting Yemen's Houthis until the group no longer poses a threat to Red Sea shipping. The statement came after Washington launched a large-scale attack on Houthi positions and weaponry. Yemen's Health Ministry reports 31 deaths, many of them civilians, including women and children. Yousef Mawry reports from the capital, Sanaa.
US TARGETS HOUTHIS IN YEMEN / Others
March 16, 2025
