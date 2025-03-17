POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Asatru in America: Faith or Fascism? | My America
A new religion is spreading, but it’s not open to everyone. In this episode of My America, Nathan Howard investigates the Asatru Folk Assembly, a pre-Christian pagan movement with strict racial boundaries. Their churches operate across the US, membership is growing, and they welcome military personnel into their ranks. Nathan gains unprecedented access inside the Asatru Folk Assembly church, witnessing their rituals and confronting their leaders on their exclusionary beliefs. Are they simply preserving European traditions, as they claim? Or is this the latest evolution of organised white supremacy? The Southern Poverty Law Centre and the Anti-Defamation League have labelled the AFA as an extremist hate group, while the FBI has quietly investigated their recruiting tactics. Who are the people behind Asatru Folk Assembly? What do they really believe? And what does their growing influence mean for America’s future? Watch now as My America pulls back the curtain on one of the most controversial religious movements in the US today.
Asatru in America: Faith or Fascism? | My America / Others
March 17, 2025
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us