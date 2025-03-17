Trump to speak with Putin about ending the Ukraine war

As urgent talks on Ukraine take place in Brussels, the EU’s foreign policy chief accuses Russia of not wanting peace. This comes as President Trump confirms he will speak with Russian President Putin to discuss dividing 'certain assets' between Ukraine and Russia. Meanwhile, the UK will convene military chiefs from its ‘coalition of the willing’ to send peacekeepers to the region if a Russia-Ukraine peace deal is reached. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.