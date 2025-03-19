March 19, 2025
Thousands of victims released from Myanmar-based scam centres
For years, scam centres in Myanmar run by organised crime groups have conned people out of billions of dollars. They have largely relied on human trafficking and forced labour to operate. But in recent weeks, Burmese militia groups have freed thousands of victims in an unprecedented crackdown. Jan Camenzind Broomby has the report from Myanmar.
