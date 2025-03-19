WORLD
Türkiye Says Bosnia’s Sovereignty Is a Red Line, in Talks With All Sides
Fears of a return to conflict prevail in Bosnia and Herzegovina as it faces the most serious constitutional crisis since the end of the war. It comes after the state-level court conviction and a nationwide arrest warrant for Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his secessionist activities. Dodik says he doesn't recognise Bosnian authorities and has recently approved the draft of a new constitution in Serb entity Republika Srpska, threatening to break his own country apart. The US, NATO and the EU expressed grave concerns about the situation, and additional peacekeepers arrived in Bosnia. In an exclusive interview, we discuss Türkiye's role in this crisis with Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 19, 2025
