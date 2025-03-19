WORLD
Protesters Say Government Used Sonic Weapon
Serbian officials are denying that security forces used a sonic weapon to disperse and scare protesters at the massive anti-government rally in Belgrade. They also reported that at least 100,000 joined the student-led protest, but independent monitors say more than 300,000 joined the anti-corruption movement. The daily protests in Serbia started after a canopy collapsed at a train station in northern Serbia and killed 15 people on November 1 last year. Katarina Petrovic was at the protests that called for accountability and arrests, now one of the biggest in Serbia's history. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 19, 2025
