WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nearly 600 Palestinians killed since renewed attacks on Tuesday
Much of the focus on Gaza this week has been the renewed Israeli onslaught and the complete breakdown of the ceasefire, resulting in the killing of nearly 600 Palestinians since Tuesday. But the wave of death, destruction and desperation goes beyond the impact of exploding missiles. It's the day-to-day suffering of Palestinians that Israel is inflicting. It's an often overlooked weapon in their arsenal. Kristina Simich reports.
Nearly 600 Palestinians killed since renewed attacks on Tuesday / Others
March 21, 2025
Explore
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Hamas agrees to release 10 Israeli hostages amid tough Gaza ceasefire talks
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
AI giant Nvidia makes history as first $4T company
US sanctions Francesca Albanese over push for ICC action against American, Israeli officials
US bulldozers held by Biden now arrive in Israel
Fidan to reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to regional cooperation at ASEAN meeting
Pakistan to deepen trade, tech and defence ties with Türkiye: Sharif
Trump tariffs create national disaster for tiny African country of Lesotho
X CEO Linda Yaccarino resigns after two years
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us