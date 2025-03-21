March 21, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Some flights to resume after power cut at London's Heathrow Airport
London's Heathrow Airport said it would resume "some flights" later on Friday after a fire at an electricity substation closed one of Europe's busiest airports. Thousands of passengers have been left stranded around the world, with questions now being asked about the fragility of the UK’s infrastructure. From Heathrow, Paul Hawkins reports.
Some flights to resume after power cut at London's Heathrow Airport / Others
Explore