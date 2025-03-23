WORLD
Debrief: Israel Shatters Gaza Ceasefire, US Attacks Yemen
Missed the headlines? Catch up quick, with TRT World’s top stories on Debrief. As the West continues to argue over whether or not Israel is committing genocide, Tel Aviv shredded the fragile ceasefire agreement it made with Hamas in January with a barrage of bombs that killed hundreds of Gazans across the Strip within hours. Israel's military also pounded the enclave. And US military fighter jets are carrying out Trump's threats that 'hell will rain down' on Houthi rebels with bombing raids across western Yemen - but Ansarullah vows to hit even more ships over Israel's total blockade on Gaza.
Debrief: Israel Shatters Gaza Ceasefire, US Attacks Yemen
March 23, 2025
