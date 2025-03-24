March 24, 2025
Expelled South African ambassador Ebrahim Rasool to US returns to Cape Town
The former South African ambassador to the United States, Ebrahim Rasool, has returned home, expressing no regrets about being expelled by the Trump administration. He was warmly welcomed by hundreds of supporters after Washington labeled him a 'race-baiting politician' who opposed the US president. Crystal Orderson reports from Cape Town.
