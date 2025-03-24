Ekrem Imamoglu accused of corruption and terrorism charges

More than 320 police officers have been injured during protests in Türkiye that erupted after the arrest of Istanbul’s mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on charges of corruption. The Interior Ministry confirms more than one thousand demonstrators have been detained for violating the right to peaceful protest by throwing fireworks and petrol bombs and vandalising the streets. On Sunday, Imamoglu was formally arrested pending trial as part of a wider corruption investigation. Asli Atbas reports.