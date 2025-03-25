March 25, 2025
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Justice pending for Syria's 2013 chemical attack victims
More than a decade has passed since one of the deadliest chemical attacks in modern history. In 2013, sarin gas was used in an overnight attack on Eastern Ghouta in Syria, killing hundreds of people. The Assad regime was blamed, but justice remains elusive. Nizar Sadawi reports on those who tried to save the victims, and the families still living with the pain.
Justice pending for Syria's 2013 chemical attack victims / Others
Explore