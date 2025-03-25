US intelligence chiefs testify at Senate hearing after leak

Top intelligence officials from the Trump administration have been grilled by the Senate Intelligence Committee over what's being described as a mind-boggling security breach. The White House has admitted a journalist was included in a messaging group which shared plans to strike Yemen before the attack took place. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz allegedly admitted to the leak which President Trump has now called a glitch and said one of Waltz’s staffers was to blame. Paul Hawkins reports