WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel kills at least 37 people, including children on Tuesday
Israeli forces continue to carry out strikes across Gaza, killing at least 37 Palestinians on Tuesday. Two hundred and seventy 270 children have been killed since Israel resumed its attacks on the enclave last week, that's according to Save the Children. Meanwhile, thousands more Palestinians are being forced to flee the fighting once again, under evacuation orders. It comes as Israel’s P president took aim at the government’s decision to restart the war, saying he's shocked hostages are seemingly no longer a priority.
New Evacuation Orders in Gaza / Others
March 25, 2025
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us