Mahmoud Khalil accused of hiding info on his green card application
Mahmoud Khalil, the poster-boy for pro-Palestinian university demonstrations, is filing court papers in support of his bail application. The student at Columbia University was arrested on March 8th by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of President Donald Trump's pledge to crack down on students who joined protests against Israel's war on Gaza. As Grace Kuria Kanja reports, the Trump administration has dug up new grounds for his deportation.
Mahmoud Khalil accused of hiding info on his green card application / Others
March 26, 2025
