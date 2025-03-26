WORLD
1 MIN READ
Several Palestinians killed after Israel bombed house in Jabalia
At least 13 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza. Some of the casualties, including a mother and children, were transferred to the Indonesian hospital. Israel resumed its assault across Gaza last week, breaching a two-month ceasefire. On Tuesday, at least 37 Palestinians were killed in the enclave. According to Save the Children, 270 children have been killed since March 18th. Kristina Simich reports.
Several Palestinians killed after Israel bombed house in Jabalia / Others
March 26, 2025
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us