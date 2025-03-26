Several Palestinians killed after Israel bombed house in Jabalia

At least 13 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes across Gaza. Some of the casualties, including a mother and children, were transferred to the Indonesian hospital. Israel resumed its assault across Gaza last week, breaching a two-month ceasefire. On Tuesday, at least 37 Palestinians were killed in the enclave. According to Save the Children, 270 children have been killed since March 18th. Kristina Simich reports.