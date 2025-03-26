WORLD
1 MIN READ
North Macedonians fight for justice after nightclub fire claims 59 lives
While the investigation into North Macedonia's nightclub fire tragedy is underway, thousands gathered in the capital, Skopje, to honour the victims, light candles and lay flowers. The devastating fire in Kocani claimed 59 lives. More than 30 people have so far been detained, including government officials, police officers and the manager of the club. The country's prime minister said the club's licence was illegally issued, as reports showed the venue lacked sprinklers, fire extinguishers and emergency exits. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
ATB THUMB NIGHTCLUB / TRT World
March 26, 2025
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us