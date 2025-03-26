WORLD
Kosovo's defence minister: Serbia’s approach to region is dangerous
Albania, Croatia and Kosovo have signed a military agreement to foster closer defence and security cooperation among their countries. They say their similar concerns have brought them together. These include security risks in Southeastern Europe, especially in the context of the Ukraine war. The deal sparked strong reactions from Serbia as it also includes support for Kosovo’s NATO aspirations by member countries Albania and Croatia, a move Serbia firmly opposes. As more countries, including Bulgaria, are likely to join the alliance, Belgrade is accusing its neighbours of taking steps that undermine regional stability. We spoke with Kosovo's Defence Minister Ejup Maqedonci about Serbia's comments and the importance of this pact for Kosovo. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of Across the Balkans 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
March 26, 2025
