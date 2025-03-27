WORLD
Calls grow for Pete Hegseth's resignation over Yemen strike leak
In the US, calls for Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to resign are growing after he shared details of US strikes on Yemen in a group chat with other White House officials. A journalist, mistakenly added to the group, has released an additional transcript of the chat, disproving White House claims that no classified information was shared. Our North America Correspondent, Jon Brain, reports.
US OFFICIALS YEMEN STRIKE LEAK / Others
March 27, 2025
