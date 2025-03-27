March 27, 2025
Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker released from custody
Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Ballal Hamdan has vowed to remain steadfast and continue sharing the story of his village with the world. That's despite being violently attacked by illegal Israeli settlers and detained by the Isreali army. Hamdan has now been released and spoke to TRT World. Mohammad Elwan reports from the occupied West Bank.
