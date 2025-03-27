WORLD
1 MIN READ
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris to meet with European leaders
European leaders have been meeting with Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy again in Paris on the second day of a summit of the so-called “coalition of the willing.” Some have talked up the prospect of using frozen Russian foreign funds to pay for additional military support for Ukraine, in addition to some announcements of increased bilateral support. There are bigger worries, though, about the growing divide between the approaches of Kiev’s European partners and the United States, which says it is trying to negotiate an end to the war with Russia. TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.
Zelenskyy arrives in Paris to meet with European leaders / Others
March 27, 2025
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us