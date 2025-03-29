March 29, 2025
CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Special Documentary: The Awakening Sisters | Episode Seven: Jennifer Beltran
From Doubt to Serenity... A heart-warming journey of faith in the seventh episode of The Awakening Sisters. Jennifer Beltran tells the story of her conversion to Islam after years of doubt and psychological crises, and how the steadfastness of the people of Gaza inspired her to rediscover the meaning of faith
Special Documentary: The Awakening Sisters | Episode Seven: Jennifer Beltran / Others
Explore