March 28, 2025
Court gives until Friday to justify Turkish student’s arrest
A US federal judge has given the Trump administration until Friday to justify its arrest of Turkish university student Rumeysa Ozturk. The administration still hasn't offered any evidence that she has supported Hamas. But the US secretary of state is taking a hard-line stance despite Ozturk's dramatic arrest video being released. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
