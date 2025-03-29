US federal judge halts deportation of Rumeysa Ozturk

A US federal judge has blocked the deportation of a Turkish-born Tufts University doctoral student on Friday. Rumeysa Ozturk, who is in the US legally on a student visa, was arrested by immigration authorities on Tuesday and had her visa revoked. Now, a judge wants more information about her detention, but the Trump administration continues to defend its actions. Craig Boswell has more.