March 29, 2025
Lebanon faces struggles as Eid arrives
As Muslims around the world prepare for Eid al-Fitr, the people of southern Lebanon are celebrating amid adversity. Ongoing conflicts in Gaza and airstrikes in Lebanon have cast a shadow over the holiday. The country’s economic crisis and rampant inflation add to the struggles, but despite these hardships, the Lebanese people continue to celebrate with hope for a better future. Danielle Neri has the story.
