WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sri Lankans want peace and stability to revive battered economy
After decades of misfortune and mismanagement, people in Sri Lanka want peace and stability to revive their battered economy. The new government is under pressure to turn promises into progress on everything, from the cost of living to the legacy of corruption. In one of its first interviews with foreign media, Sri Lanka's new government told TRT World that stamping out fraud includes pursuing criminal charges against one of the most powerful political families and its former presidents. Adam Charlton reports
Sri Lankans want peace and stability to revive battered economy / Others
March 30, 2025
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us