Rescue teams race as Myanmar earthquake toll rises
International rescue teams are joining the search for survivors in Myanmar as the full scale of the earthquake disaster becomes clearer. However, aftershocks in the past few hours are adding to their difficulties. A short time ago, an aftershock forced crews in the city of Mandalay to run from a damaged building. So far, 1,644 people have been confirmed dead. However, modelling by the US Geological Survey estimates the death toll could exceed 10,000. Jan Camenzind Broomby reports from Bangkok.
March 30, 2025
